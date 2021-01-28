>
Articles 

ItaÃº Unibanco: 4Q20 results and conference calls

January 28, 2021 | About: BSP:ITUB4 +1.49% NYSE:ITUB +2.85% BSP:ITUB3 +1.06%

SAO PAULO, Jan. 28, 2021

SAO PAULO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The conference calls to discuss the results of the fourth quarter of 2020 are already scheduled. We will disclose our results on the Investor Relations website on February 1st after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We invite you to participate in our conference calls, on February 2nd, at the following times:

Portuguese




08:00 AM (EDT)

Access the webcast

10:00 AM (Brasília time)

Register in advance

(55-11) 3181-5113

Add on the calendar

(55-11) 3181-8565


Access code: Itaú Unibanco




English




09:30 AM (EDT)

Access the webcast

11:30 AM (Brasília time)

Register in advance

(55-11) 3181-5113 (Brazil)

Add on the calendar

(1-412) 717-9223 (USA global toll)


(1-844) 763-8273 (USA toll free)


(44-20) 319-84884 (UK)


Access code: Itaú Unibanco


Presentation

Candido Bracher
Current CEO and new Board Member

Milton Maluhy Filho
Current CFO and CRO and new Chief Executive Officer

Alexsandro Broedel
New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the same website. To access the audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until February 9th, 2021, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 1735790# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. If you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service at [email protected]

itau.com.br/investor-relations

IR Services

Bookkeeping Services

Information about Itaú Unibanco's results

Consult your stock position or update your

and strategies

registration



individuals investor relations

(working days from 9AM to 6PM)

[email protected]

(55-11) 3003 9285 - Capital and metropolitan

(55-11) 2794-3547

region

institutional investor relations

0800 720 9285 - Other locations

[email protected]




SAC 0800 728 0728

complaints, cancellations and general information, every day, 24 hours a day.

Ombudsman 0800 570 0011

if you are not satisfied with the solutions presented, contact the Ombudsman on working days

from 9AM to 6PM.

Hearing / Speech Impaired 0800 722 1722

every day, 24 hours a day.


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-4q20-results-and-conference-calls-301217648.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


