>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Allegiant Announces Strategic Additions To Senior Leadership Team

January 28, 2021 | About: NAS:ALGT +4.93%

New Positions Anticipate Growth, Strategic Areas of Emphasis

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced several key additions to its senior leadership team. The new positions bring strategic emphasis to the areas of human resources, treasury/corporate finance and revenue as the company plans its next phase of growth.

"Allegiant began 2020 on pace for a record year of growth, before the onset of the pandemic and an array of previously unimaginable challenges," said John Redmond, president, Allegiant Travel Company. "Our ability to be on solid ground to weather the storm, and to take the extraordinary measures necessary to position for a post-pandemic future was due to the efforts of our team. As we look at our next phase, we are pleased to broaden our senior leadership group to address the challenges of an increasingly complex landscape."

The Las Vegas-based travel company has named Rebecca Henry senior vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). In this role she will be responsible for strategic development of all workforce planning in support of company goals, including addressing employee culture and critical issues such as diversity and pay equity, as well as leadership and executive-level development. Henry, who joined Allegiant in 2012, previously served as vice president, people services.

Robert Neal has been named senior vice president, corporate finance and treasurer. In his previous role as vice president, fleet and corporate finance, Neal was responsible for fleet transactions pivotal to the airline's transition to an all-Airbus fleet, and in 2020 played a critical role in financial strategy and stabilization in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this position he will lead treasury activities including corporate finance, banking and cash management, asset management, fleet transactions, procurement and insurance. Neal has served in progressive roles with Allegiant since 2007.

Drew Wells will serve as senior vice president, revenue, leading efforts to ensure long-term network success in the post-pandemic environment. Wells, who joined Allegiant in 2011, has been a key architect in network planning, leading the company's revenue and network teams to support profitable growth since 2017. His teams designed and executed a unique-in-industry pandemic strategy which helped to mitigate cash burn and keep Allegiant's network in place to capture returning demand for leisure travel.

The new senior leadership appointments are effective February 1.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-strategic-additions-to-senior-leadership-team-301217610.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)