Human Rights Campaign Names MGM Resorts International One of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is proud to announce that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), for the 10th consecutive year. CEI is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. MGM Resorts joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

"At MGM Resorts we are proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community and we will continue to foster the importance of representation, diversity and inclusion within our culture," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "This past year reminded us that we are better together, and we can make a palpable difference in the lives of so many who are simply asking for basic human rights. For more than 20 years we've worked across the communities in which we operate, to act on ways to lift others up towards equality; It is at the core of who we are as a company."

MGM Resorts has a record of support of the LGBTQ community, as a National Corporate Partner of HRC and otherwise; For example, MGM Resorts was a founding partner of the Las Vegas chapter of the Human Rights Campaign in 2004. In 2011, MGM Resorts expanded its supplier and construction diversity programs to include lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ)-owned firms.

Years before same-sex marriage was legalized across the entire United States, same-sex commitment ceremonies were performed at chapels at MGM Resorts' properties, which continue to develop specialized marriage ceremony offerings and outreach to same-sex couples.

For more information about MGM Resorts International's commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit: www.mgmresorts.com/focused.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.



Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

[email protected]

702-690-8358

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-rights-campaign-names-mgm-resorts-international-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-for-lgbtq-equality-301217641.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International