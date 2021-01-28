WSGF Emphasizes The Democratized Intent Of Its Real Estate Investment App In Light Of Robinhood, Reddit And GameStop News

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), today emphasized the democratized intent of their Vaycaychella short-term rental property investment application in light of recent Robinhood, Reddit and GameStop News.

From a recent Yahoo Finance article:

The pandemic, stimulus checks, the ability to own less than one full stock, and concurrent rise of commission-free trading have coalesced into ripe conditions for first-time investors. It's been a good time for both buy-and-hold types and the daytraders meme-ing Gamestop (GME) to the moon. (The stock has soared more than 1,000% so far in January, though… check because it's changing every minute..)

Robinhood, which is responsible for popularizing both commission-free trades and fractional investing, has long had the goal of democratizing investing. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, CEO Vlad Tenev explained that the investing climate of the past few days has illustrated a key problem in the world of investing – inequity.

"Retail investors and individuals have felt like they've been talked down to. Lots of them felt like they haven't been taken seriously," he said. "There's this term 'sophisticated investor' that's been thrown around, so there's an idea that they're unsophisticated."

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year. Vaycaychella is now WSGF's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

In addition to providing would short-term rental property buyers with access to a new investment market sector, Vaycacyhella is opening up the opportunity to invest in real estate to individuals that might not otherwise have ever had an opportunity to invest in real estate deals before.

Vaycaychella plans to include a cryptocurrency-based function to facilitate fractional investment in short-term rental properties.

Vaycaychella's intent is for everyone to have an opportunity to invest in long-term real estate value appreciation, not just those that can afford a down payment and qualify for a mortgage.

Yesterday, through its subsidiary, Vaycaychella, WSGF announced that the company remains on track for the scheduled beta launch of its Vaycaychella fintech short-term rental P2P alternative finance app in February.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not typically qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

WSGF plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June.

Look for an announcement next week on a sneak peek presentation providing an overview of the functionality and look and feel of the Vaycacyhella app.

