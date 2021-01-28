>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

January 28, 2021 | About: OTCPK:CPTP +0% OTCPK:CPTP +0%

PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 28, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that, at its regular quarterly meeting held on January 27, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 (seven cents) per share on the Company's outstanding Class A Common Shares (6,599,912) payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

About Capital Properties, Inc.

Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes.

CONTACT:

Susan R. Johnson, Treasurer
401-435-7171

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-properties-inc-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301217659.html

SOURCE Capital Properties, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)