Triumph Awarded First and Second LRIP, Spares Contract for Sikorsky CH-53K

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) announced that its Systems & Support business has finalized a low-rate initial production (LRIP) order from Sikorsky for the CH-53K King Stallion rotorcraft. The contract consists of LRIP 1 and 2 deliverables, including spares, for the U.S. Marine Corps next generation heavy-lift platform that is being produced to replace the CH-53E Super Stallion.

"LRIP is a critical milestone for any new platform, and we are pleased Sikorsky has chosen Triumph Group to support the innovative CH-53K from development to production and through the entire aircraft life cycle," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Systems and Support. "We take great pride in our demonstrated expertise in systems integration and the development of complex hydraulic systems and components. We are confident our solutions will help improve the efficiency of this next-generation cargo helicopter and look forward to strengthening our long-term partnership with Sikorsky through this contract."

According to the contract Triumph will provide the blade fold actuation and dampening systems for the CH-53K. These systems were designed and qualified for the extreme environment required by the U.S. Marine Corps. LRIP 1 and 2 deliveries for the program will run through 2021. Work in support of the contract is being performed at the Triumph Systems & Support facilities in Redmond, Washington and Valencia, California.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

