Southern Company earns perfect score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has earned a 100 percent rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This is the fifth consecutive year Southern Company has been named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"I am honored that Southern Company maintains a 100 percent score," said Chris Collier, director of talent acquisition and diversity and inclusion for Southern Company. "This recognition highlights our company's continuous efforts to create a workplace environment where all employees are valued, respected and have the support they need to thrive."

The CEI is the national benchmarking survey used to report on corporate policies and practices relating to LGBTQ workplace equality. Using its most rigorous criteria to date, the CEI rating criteria have four key pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility; and

Corporate social responsibility.

Southern Company is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment where employees from different backgrounds and perspectives can realize their full potential. Throughout the organization, Southern Company is dedicated to empowering all employees to contribute, flourish and advance.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

