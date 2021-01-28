Gen2 Technologies to Focus on Core Businesses and Cease Historical Legal Action

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) wishes to update its shareholders that it will cease all litigation in process related to historical issues stemming from the company's previous and discontinued product lines such as the RefCam. The company will no longer deploy any shareholder funds towards attempts at recoveries.

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, COO and Head of IR, stated: "Progress on our forward story and developing group of businesses and IP portfolio has been more robust and quicker than expected. Shareholder value is best served by leaving the past in the past and focusing management time and effort and shareholder funds on building up our exciting businesses, where we expect to make further important announcements in the near term."

Mr. Daniel Serruya, CEO, further added, "Various prospective investors and current shareholders have communicated both their concerns and also their optimism regarding the direction we are taking the company. And we have listened. As we continue to ramp up towards the roll-out of our Iris Network and build the Blockstone and Fintellus businesses, we need focus of time and money on where we can build a sustainable and much more valuable business for shareholders."

