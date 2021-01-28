>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Torex Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results

January 28, 2021 | About: TSX:TXG -3.61%

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results early morning on Wednesday February 24, 2021 followed later in the morning by a conference call hosted by senior management.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call and Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results will be held on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Telephone Access

Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toronto local or international: 1-416-915-3239
  • Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
  • Toll-Free (France): 0800-900-351
  • Toll-Free (Switzerland): 0800-802-457
  • Toll-Free (United Kingdom): 0808-101-2791

Webcast Access

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com/investors/webcasts. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Jody KuzenkoDan Rollins
President and CEOVice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (647) 725-9982Direct: (647) 260-1503
[email protected][email protected]

0b15ad0c-d23c-4623-81be-01f3b96dd50f

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)