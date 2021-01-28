Netgear Inc (NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan Sold $530,145 of Shares

CFO of Netgear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Murray Bryan (insider trades) sold 11,781 shares of NTGR on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $45 a share. The total sale was $530,145.

Netgear Inc is a networking equipment provider. Its array of products includes WiFi routers, DSL modems, Hotspots, USB Modems, WiFi adapters & switches. Netgear Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.500000 with a P/E ratio of 48.28 and P/S ratio of 1.13. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Netgear Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NTGR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $39.54. The price of the stock has increased by 7.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Michael F Falcon sold 18,624 shares of NTGR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.61% since.

SVP, CHP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of NTGR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $43. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.16% since.

SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 9,319 shares of NTGR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.56% since.

Director Thomas H Waechter sold 1,393 shares of NTGR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.56% since.

COO Michael F Falcon sold 781 shares of NTGR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $39.6. The price of the stock has increased by 7.32% since.

