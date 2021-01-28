>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Netgear Inc (NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan Sold $530,145 of Shares

January 28, 2021 | About: NTGR -6.04%

CFO of Netgear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Murray Bryan (insider trades) sold 11,781 shares of NTGR on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $45 a share. The total sale was $530,145.

Netgear Inc is a networking equipment provider. Its array of products includes WiFi routers, DSL modems, Hotspots, USB Modems, WiFi adapters & switches. Netgear Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.500000 with a P/E ratio of 48.28 and P/S ratio of 1.13. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Netgear Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NTGR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $39.54. The price of the stock has increased by 7.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Murray Bryan sold 11,781 shares of NTGR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Michael F Falcon sold 18,624 shares of NTGR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.61% since.
  • SVP, CHP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of NTGR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $43. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.16% since.
  • SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 9,319 shares of NTGR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.56% since.
  • Director Thomas H Waechter sold 1,393 shares of NTGR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.56% since.
  • COO Michael F Falcon sold 781 shares of NTGR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $39.6. The price of the stock has increased by 7.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTGR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)