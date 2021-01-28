Rpm International Inc (RPM) VP and CFO Russell L Gordon Sold $820,716 of Shares

VP and CFO of Rpm International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Russell L Gordon (insider trades) sold 9,668 shares of RPM on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $84.89 a share. The total sale was $820,716.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including high-quality specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives. RPM International Inc has a market cap of $11.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.590000 with a P/E ratio of 25.61 and P/S ratio of 1.93. The dividend yield of RPM International Inc stocks is 1.74%. RPM International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated RPM International Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with RPM International Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

VP and CFO Russell L Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $84.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, GC & CCO Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $86.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.41% since.

