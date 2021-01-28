Ameresco Inc (AMRC) EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin Sold $3.2 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J Corrsin (insider trades) sold 54,489 shares of AMRC on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $58.86 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.130000 with a P/E ratio of 51.48 and P/S ratio of 2.64. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 29,162 shares of AMRC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $59.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.15% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 15,606 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.46% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 10,951 shares of AMRC stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $58.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.95% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 33,262 shares of AMRC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $56.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of AMRC stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $58.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 741 shares of AMRC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $58.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 91,389 shares of AMRC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $60.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.83% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 54,489 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $58.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.64% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of AMRC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $60.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.51% since.

