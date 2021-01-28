Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CFO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles Bracher (insider trades) sold 36,250 shares of GO on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $44.09 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $4.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.220000 with a P/E ratio of 45.49 and P/S ratio of 1.39. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $37.82. The price of the stock has increased by 14.28% since.
- CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $40.47. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
CFO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 40,002 shares of GO stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $42.54. The price of the stock has increased by 1.6% since.
- Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of GO stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $40.12. The price of the stock has increased by 7.73% since.
- See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $39.83. The price of the stock has increased by 8.51% since.
