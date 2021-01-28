>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Petmed Express Inc (PETS) CEO & President Menderes Akdag Sold $2.7 million of Shares

January 28, 2021 | About: PETS -26.37%

CEO & President of Petmed Express Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Menderes Akdag (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of PETS on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $45.5 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

PetMed Express Inc is a nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses direct to the consumer. PetMed Express Inc has a market cap of $773.140 million; its shares were traded at around $38.140000 with a P/E ratio of 24.78 and P/S ratio of 2.45. The dividend yield of PetMed Express Inc stocks is 2.91%. PetMed Express Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PetMed Express Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of PETS stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $45.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.18% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO & Treasurer Bruce S Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of PETS stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Ronald J Korn sold 2,000 shares of PETS stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 8.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PETS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)