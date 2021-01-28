Petmed Express Inc (PETS) CEO & President Menderes Akdag Sold $2.7 million of Shares

CEO & President of Petmed Express Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Menderes Akdag (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of PETS on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $45.5 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

PetMed Express Inc is a nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses direct to the consumer. PetMed Express Inc has a market cap of $773.140 million; its shares were traded at around $38.140000 with a P/E ratio of 24.78 and P/S ratio of 2.45. The dividend yield of PetMed Express Inc stocks is 2.91%. PetMed Express Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PetMed Express Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of PETS stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $45.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.18% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & Treasurer Bruce S Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of PETS stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ronald J Korn sold 2,000 shares of PETS stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 8.97% since.

