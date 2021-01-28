Regions Financial Corp (RF) SEVP & COO John B Owen Sold $1.3 million of Shares

SEVP & COO of Regions Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John B Owen (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of RF on 01/26/2021 at an average price of $17.73 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Regions Financial Corp is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the southeastern and midwestern United States. It provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. Regions Financial Corp has a market cap of $16.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.610000 with a P/E ratio of 17.25 and P/S ratio of 2.69. The dividend yield of Regions Financial Corp stocks is 3.53%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

