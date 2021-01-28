>
Polaris Inc (PII) CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack Sold $1.5 million of Shares

January 28, 2021 | About: PII +0.24%

CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk of Polaris Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Paul Mack (insider trades) sold 11,548 shares of PII on 01/26/2021 at an average price of $126.01 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Polaris Industries Inc designs and manufactures powersports vehicles including Off-Road Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles, side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Commercial, Government and Defense vehicles. Polaris Inc has a market cap of $7.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.650000 with a P/E ratio of 61.92 and P/S ratio of 1.07. The dividend yield of Polaris Inc stocks is 2.11%. Polaris Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Polaris Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of PII stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $126.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.63% since.
  • CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack sold 12,250 shares of PII stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $117.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.
  • CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of PII stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $107. The price of the stock has increased by 9.95% since.

