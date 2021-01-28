>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sold $1.6 million of Shares

January 28, 2021 | About: IBKR +0.6%

CFO of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Jonathan Brody (insider trades) sold 25,356 shares of IBKR on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $64.88 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is an automated electronic broker and market maker engaged in routing orders and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, and mutual funds. Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a market cap of $27.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.510000 with a P/E ratio of 26.57 and P/S ratio of 13.87. The dividend yield of Interactive Brokers Group Inc stocks is 0.63%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 25,356 shares of IBKR stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $64.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.
  • CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 25,256 shares of IBKR stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $68.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 7% since.
  • CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,053 shares of IBKR stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $68.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.93% since.
  • CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,116 shares of IBKR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $69.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.22% since.
  • CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,926 shares of IBKR stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $69.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of IBKR stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $66.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.88% since.
  • Chief Information Officer Thomas Aj Frank sold 3,709 shares of IBKR stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $68.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.89% since.
  • Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of IBKR stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $68.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.49% since.
  • Chief Information Officer Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,263 shares of IBKR stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $68.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.93% since.
  • Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of IBKR stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $69.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IBKR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)