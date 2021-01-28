>
Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) COO Robert Harry Willison Sold $4.5 million of Shares

January 28, 2021 | About: WKHS -4.89%

COO of Workhorse Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Harry Willison (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of WKHS on 01/26/2021 at an average price of $30 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Workhorse Group Inc is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. Workhorse Group Inc has a market cap of $3.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.100000 with and P/S ratio of 4728.58. Workhorse Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 30.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Workhorse Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $29. The price of the stock has increased by 14.14% since.
  • CEO and President Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 32.4% since.
  • CEO and President Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $20.73. The price of the stock has increased by 59.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Controller Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of WKHS stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $37.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.73% since.
  • COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 10.33% since.
  • Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of WKHS stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $30.98. The price of the stock has increased by 6.84% since.
  • Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 299,997 shares of WKHS stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 10.33% since.
  • Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of WKHS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $24.46. The price of the stock has increased by 35.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WKHS, click here

.

