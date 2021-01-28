Teradata Corp (TDC) President and CEO Stephen Mcmillan Sold $577,200 of Shares

President and CEO of Teradata Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Mcmillan (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of TDC on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $28.86 a share. The total sale was $577,200.

Teradata Corp offers analytic data platforms, applications, and services for data warehousing and analytic technologies. Teradata Corp has a market cap of $2.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.710000 with a P/E ratio of 30.02 and P/S ratio of 1.59. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Teradata Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Product Officer Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of TDC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $22.47. The price of the stock has increased by 18.87% since.

