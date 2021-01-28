>
Carvana to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 25

January 28, 2021 | About: NYSE:CVNA +6.98%


Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of market on Thursday, February 25, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and results.



What:



Carvana Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call



When:



Thursday, February 25, 2021



Time:



5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)



Live Call:



(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715



An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.carvana.com%2F[/url]. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, March 4, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10151970#.



About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)



Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.



For further information on Carvana, please visit [url="]www.carvana.com[/url], or connect with us on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] or [url="]Twitter[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006103/en/


