Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.43 Per Share

January 28, 2021 | About: NYSE:AIRC +1.86%


Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 5% compared to the regular quarterly cash dividends paid during 2020 by AIR’s predecessor. This dividend is payable on February 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 12, 2021.



AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at [url="]www.aircommunities.com[/url].

