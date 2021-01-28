Skyworks Announces New $2 Billion Stock Repurchase Program

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $2 billion of the Company’s common stock from time to time prior to Jan. 26, 2023, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. This newly authorized stock repurchase program replaces in its entirety the $2 billion stock repurchase program that was approved by the board of directors on Jan. 30, 2019, and had approximately $783 million of repurchase authority remaining.The timing and amount of any shares of the Company’s common stock that are repurchased under the new repurchase program will be determined by the Company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Any repurchased shares will be available for use in connection with the Company’s stock plans and for other corporate purposes.The Company currently expects to fund the repurchase program using the Company’s working capital. As of Jan. 1, 2021, the Company had cash and marketable securities of $1 billion.Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500and Nasdaq-100market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: [url="]www.skyworksinc.com[/url].This news release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, the amount and timing of repurchases and our expectations with respect to the use of repurchased shares. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. All such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those projected and may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows.These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, but are not limited to: the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit COVID-19’s spread on our business operations, including reduced shift staffing in certain of our manufacturing facilities, as well as potential other disruptions to our business, including but not limited to the suspension or restriction of operations at our facilities and third-party supply chain disruptions, that could result from social distancing measures, employee quarantines, restricting certain employees from working or additional actions that may be taken by us, our suppliers and partners or governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we operate in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic; the susceptibility of the semiconductor industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers’, products to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our reliance on a small number of key customers for a large percentage of our sales; delays in the deployment of commercial 5G networks or in consumer adoption of 5G-enabled devices; the risks of doing business internationally, including increased import/export restrictions and controls (e.g., our ability to sell products to Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and certain of its affiliates, as well as other specified entities, only pursuant to a limited export license from the U.S. Department of Commerce), imposition of trade protection measures (e.g., tariffs or taxes), security and health risks, possible disruptions in transportation networks, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and other economic, social, military and geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate; the volatility of our stock price; declining selling prices, decreased gross margins, and loss of market share as a result of increased competition; our ability to obtain design wins from customers; changes in laws, regulations and/or policies that could adversely affect our operations and financial results, the economy and our customers’ demand for our products, or the financial markets and our ability to raise capital; fluctuations in our manufacturing yields due to our complex and specialized manufacturing processes; our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products, avoid product obsolescence, reduce costs in a timely manner, transition our products to smaller geometry process technologies, and achieve higher levels of design integration; the quality of our products and any defect remediation costs; our products’ ability to perform under stringent operating conditions; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; our ability to retain, recruit and hire key executives, technical personnel and other employees in the positions and numbers, with the experience and capabilities, and at the compensation levels needed to implement our business and product plans; the timing, rescheduling or cancellation of significant customer orders and our ability, as well as the ability of our customers, to manage inventory; our ability to prevent theft of our intellectual property, disclosure of confidential information, or breaches of our information technology systems; uncertainties of litigation, including potential disputes over intellectual property infringement and rights, as well as payments related to the licensing and/or sale of such rights; our ability to continue to grow and maintain an intellectual property portfolio and obtain needed licenses from third parties; our ability to make certain investments and acquisitions, integrate companies we acquire, and/or enter into strategic alliances; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

