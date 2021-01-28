>
Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

January 28, 2021 | About: MRVI +1.62%

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) ( MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 pm. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, dial (833) 693-0536 or (661) 407-1576 and enter the conference ID number 4090862. For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the conference number above. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at investors.maravai.com.

About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, and protein labeling and detection to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

Contact Information:
Media Contact: Sara Michelmore
MacDougall 
+1 781-235-3060
[email protected]
Investor Contact: Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+ 1 858-988-5917
[email protected]

