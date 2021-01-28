>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Pool Corporation Announces Year End 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

January 28, 2021 | About: POOL +2.26%

COVINGTON, La., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation ( POOL) announced today that the Company will release its full year and fourth quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on February 11, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day. The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.poolcorp.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international).

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODE0MzY1MiMzOTUwNjc4IzIwMTg5NTY=
07a4adce-ca85-4606-a7a4-484ee75e4786

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)