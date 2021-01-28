>
Marketwired
Lexington Realty Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Call on February 18, 2021

January 28, 2021 | About: LXP -0.76%

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results the morning of Thursday, February 18, 2021. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

Conference Call: US: 1-844-825-9783; International: 1-412-317-5163; Canada: 1-855-669-9657
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 18, 2021 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: US: 1-877-344-7529; International: 1-412-317-0088; Canada: 1-855-669-9658
Pin code for replay numbers: 10151943
Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of industrial investments in single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Heather Gentry
[email protected]
2126927219

