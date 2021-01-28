Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend

PR Newswire
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2021 dividend of $2.60 per share. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2021.
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
