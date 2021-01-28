Sempra Energy Honored For Diversity And Inclusion Leadership By Bloomberg And Human Rights Campaign

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) was honored by two well-respected organizations for the company's long-term focus on fostering an inclusive culture and advancing diverse perspectives, as well as its enhanced efforts in these areas over the past year. Sempra Energy was listed on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year. The company was also named a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign, receiving a perfect score on the organization's Corporate Equality Index for the 13th consecutive year. For more information on Sempra Energy's diversity and inclusion practices, visit: sempra.com/careers/diversity-inclusion.

"The past year, more than ever, has demonstrated the importance of welcoming diverse perspectives and backgrounds, and promoting an inclusive environment within our organization," said Karen Sedgwick, senior vice president, chief human resources officer for Sempra Energy. "While diversity and inclusion have always been a key part of our high-performance culture, we will continue to take meaningful actions to foster a workplace where our employees feel empowered because we believe it leads to better decision making and advances innovation."

Sempra Energy was one of 380 companies recognized on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

For the 13th consecutive year, Sempra Energy received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which is released annually by the Human Rights Campaign and serves as a leading benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – but the best business decision."

Advancing a High-Performance Culture

A high-performance culture that embraces people of diverse backgrounds has been a key area of focus for Sempra Energy and its senior leadership team for decades. For more than 20 years, the company has led various programs and initiatives to promote this throughout its business. Sempra Energy and its family of companies sponsor 15 local employee councils, reaching thousands of employees that help to foster a respectful and inclusive workplace. The company also sponsors a number of mentoring programs, veteran support programs, and trainings on inclusion and bias, among other initiatives. Additionally, it hosts an annual enterprise-wide diversity and inclusion summit.

Sempra Energy is a founding member of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion initiative and a member of the Paradigm for Parity coalition which promotes gender parity in the workplace. For additional information about Sempra Energy's employee programs, please visit our sustainability report: sempra.com/sustainability/sustainability-report.

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

