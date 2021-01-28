SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CPAH, CATM, ANCN and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alianza, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CPAH shareholders will receive only $3.49 in cash for each share of CPAH common stock they own. If you own CPAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cpah/

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP. Under the terms of the agreement, CATM shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of Cardtronics common stock that they hold. If you own CATM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/catm/

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Chemomab Ltd. ("Chemomab"). Under the terms of the agreement, ANCN will combine with Chemomab via a reverse-merger to create a publicly traded company. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ANCN shareholders will only own approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing. If you own ANCN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ancn/

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINKBANCORP"). Under the terms of the agreement, GNBF shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each GNBF share they own. If you own GNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnbf/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cpah-catm-ancn-and-gnbf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301217765.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP