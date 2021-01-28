>
HubSpot Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release

January 28, 2021 | About: NYSE:HUBS +6.39%

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

HubSpot, Inc. logo - www.hubspot.com . (PRNewsfoto/HubSpot)

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and its business outlook. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance, or at minimum ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 8694405. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 95,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-release-301215629.html

SOURCE HubSpot


