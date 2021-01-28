>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 28, 2021 | About: NYSE:AMH +0.3%

PR Newswire

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)

Live conference call


Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"



Conference call replay


Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13715263#

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"

Date accessible through:

March 12, 2021

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Anne McGuinness
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Megan Grabos
Phone: (805) 413-5088
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-announces-dates-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301217698.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)