>
Articles 

Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

January 28, 2021 | About: AMEX:RLGT -1.49%

Call Scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, at 4:30 PM Eastern

PR Newswire

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 9, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Tuesday, February 9, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN:

US (800) 346-7359; Intl. (973) 528-0008



REPLAY:

February 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM Eastern to February 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern


US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331


Replay ID number: 39834

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/39834.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-to-host-investor-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-second-fiscal-quarter-ended-december-31-2020-301217675.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.


