Bassett Creek Services Expands Executive Team and Creates New Role to Facilitate Growth Initiatives

January 28, 2021 | About: NAS:GAIN -0.29%

Tom Dubnicka joins Bassett Creek Services as CFO and new Integration role is created

Bassett Creek Services Executive Team: Rob Bauer (Chairman), Daniel O'Brien (Chief Executive Officer), Mark Neirynck (Chief Operating Officer), Tom Dubnicka (Chief Financial Officer), Jim Black (VP of Finance and Integration), and Josh Teele (IT Director)

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bassett Creek Services, Inc. ("Bassett Creek" or "BCS") announced today that Tom Dubnicka has joined Basset Creek as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dubnicka has over 20 years of executive experience in leading and growing business operations, serving as either CFO or in other senior leadership roles with several business service companies, including ConneXion, BAI, Compass Environmental, The Millard Group, and Sears Termite and Pest Control. The Bassett Creek executive team now consists of six leaders with nearly 150 years of experience in growing professional services companies.

"Tom's business acumen and expertise working with service-based companies will help BCS achieve its goals faster and more efficiently," said Daniel O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Bassett Creek. "Tom understands the Bassett Creek partnership mentality and fits our culture perfectly."

In conjunction with the addition of Mr. Dubnicka, Bassett Creek also announced the creation of a new executive role of Vice President of Finance and Integration. "We created this role because successfully executing upon acquisitions and new greenfield offices are key growth initiatives for Bassett Creek," said Mark Neirynck, Chief Operating Officer of BCS. Jim Black, a restoration industry executive for over ten years, will assume the role of VP of Finance and Integration at BCS.

Mr. O'Brien concluded by stating, "These investments in personnel demonstrate Bassett Creek's desire to continue to support our portfolio brands and growth initiatives."

About Bassett Creek Services
Bassett Creek Services is a dynamic partner focused on partnering with industry leading companies and personnel. Bassett Creek leverages its leadership expertise in both finance and operations to support existing portfolio brands and drive growth. Bassett Creek Services was formed by Bassett Creek Capital, in partnership with Gladstone Investment Corporation. For more information, visit www.bassettcreekservices.com.

About Bassett Creek Capital
Bassett Creek Capital is a Minnesota based private equity firm focused on making direct investments in private companies in partnership with management and operating executives. This partnership approach creates a "win-win" scenario for all stakeholders, including owners, management, employees, customers, and suppliers. For more information, visit www.bassettcreekcapital.com.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation
Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. As a publicly-traded business development company, GAIN provides both equity and debt capital in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. For more information, visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Contacts

Rob Bauer, Chairman
612-308-5741
[email protected]
or
Daniel O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer
847-875-6084
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bassett-creek-services-expands-executive-team-and-creates-new-role-to-facilitate-growth-initiatives-301217763.html

SOURCE Bassett Creek Capital


