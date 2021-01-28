SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Carnival Corporation & Plc - CUK; CUKPF; CCL

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carnival Corporation & Plc ("Carnival" or the "Company") (NYSE: CUK; CUKPF; CCL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Carnival and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 22, 2021, post-market, Barron's published an article entitled "Carnival Stock Is Slumping, and Executives Are Selling Stock." The article reported, in relevant part, that "Carnival stock cratered last year, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the market for cruises, and in mid-January, three top executives, including chief executive Arnold Donald, sold shares." Specifically, Barron's reported that on January 14, 2021, "CEO Donald sold 62,639 Carnival shares . . . for $1.3 million," "Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein sold 49,031 Carnival shares . . . for a total of $1 million," and "Arnaldo Perez, general counsel and secretary, sold 14,215 Carnival shares for $300,220[.]" On this news, Carnival's American Depositary Receipt and stock prices fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-carnival-corporation--plc---cuk-cukpf-ccl-301217707.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP