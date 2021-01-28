>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

T. Rowe Price Experts Publish 2021 Financial Checklist For Retirement Savers

January 28, 2021 | About: NAS:TROW +3.8%

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Jan. 28, 2021

BALTIMORE, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, has published a 2021 monthly financial checklist featuring expert tips for retirement savers. With the financial challenges many investors face due to the Global Pandemic, the new year is an opportunity to review financial plans and refocus financial goals.

The checklist acts as a monthly financial guide for investors, providing tips and ideas for building a plan with checkpoints along the way to ensure investors continue to track their progress throughout the year.

"The most successful plans aren't 'one and done'; they are revisited and adjusted regularly," said Roger Young, CFP®, senior financial planner at T. Rowe Price. "Things can change throughout the year, but a thoughtful plan can keep investors focused."

The first three months of the 2021 checklist can be found below. The comprehensive list can be found here.

January: Set your intentions

  • Prioritize your goals. Start categorizing by what's urgent, what's important, and what can wait.
  • Draft a 2021 budget. Look at last year's income and expenses and set your plan.
  • Make your 2021 IRA contribution. You have the potential to earn thousands more over the long term by making contributions earlier in the year.

February: Prepare for tax time

  • Get organized. Gather last year's forms and records. Make sure you have access to all documents needed.
  • File your taxes. Submit your return as soon as you're ready but no later than April 15, 2021.
  • Invest your tax refund. You can choose to have your refund deposited directly into an investment account.

March: Simplify your investments

  • Don't forget your old 401(k). You have a few options. Consider factors like tax benefits, investment choices, and costs to determine what's right for you.
  • Streamline holdings. Asset allocation funds provide a diversified portfolio in a single investment and are rebalanced regularly.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is an independent global asset management company with $1.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The firm is focused on delivering investment excellence and retirement services for institutional, intermediary, and individual investors. Our strategic investing approach, driven by independent thinking and guided by rigorous research, helps clients feel confident in pursuing financial goals. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-experts-publish-2021-financial-checklist-for-retirement-savers-301217761.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)