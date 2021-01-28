Intel Corp (INTC) CFO George S Davis Bought $503,317 of Shares

CFO of Intel Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George S Davis (insider trades) bought 9,095 shares of INTC on 01/26/2021 at an average price of $55.34 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $503,317.

Intel Corp is the world's largest chipmaker. It engaged in making a semiconductor chip. It designs and manufactures integrated digital technology products like integrated circuits, for industries such as computing and communications. Intel Corp has a market cap of $227.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.065000 with a P/E ratio of 11.34 and P/S ratio of 3.04. The dividend yield of Intel Corp stocks is 2.36%. Intel Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intel Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intel Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of INTC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $55.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO George S Davis bought 9,095 shares of INTC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $55.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.

