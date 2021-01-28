>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Intel Corp (INTC) CFO George S Davis Bought $503,317 of Shares

January 28, 2021 | About: INTC +4.62%

CFO of Intel Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George S Davis (insider trades) bought 9,095 shares of INTC on 01/26/2021 at an average price of $55.34 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $503,317.

Intel Corp is the world's largest chipmaker. It engaged in making a semiconductor chip. It designs and manufactures integrated digital technology products like integrated circuits, for industries such as computing and communications. Intel Corp has a market cap of $227.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.065000 with a P/E ratio of 11.34 and P/S ratio of 3.04. The dividend yield of Intel Corp stocks is 2.36%. Intel Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intel Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intel Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of INTC stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $55.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO George S Davis bought 9,095 shares of INTC stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $55.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INTC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)