Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Robins (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of ADPT on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $59.38 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $7.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.100000 with and P/S ratio of 79.32. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $59.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.84% since.

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 8,400 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $70.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.93% since.

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 49,560 shares of ADPT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $59.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.64% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 100,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $65.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.22% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $67.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.19% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $68.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.78% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 50,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $63.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.95% since.

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 75,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $62.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $65.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.85% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $66.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.57% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $66.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.21% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S Robins sold 23,370 shares of ADPT stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $66.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.55% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S Robins sold 100,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $67.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here