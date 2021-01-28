Medallia Inc (MDLA) President & CEO Leslie Stretch Sold $14.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Medallia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leslie Stretch (insider trades) sold 320,500 shares of MDLA on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $46.12 a share. The total sale was $14.8 million.

Medallia Inc has a market cap of $6.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.900000 with and P/S ratio of 12.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of MDLA stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $46.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.15% since.

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 412,341 shares of MDLA stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $42.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

President & CEO Leslie Stretch sold 171,561 shares of MDLA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $39.87. The price of the stock has increased by 5.09% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP Roxanne Oulman sold 41,975 shares of MDLA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $38.25. The price of the stock has increased by 9.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stanley J Meresman sold 160,000 shares of MDLA stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $41.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

Director Borge Hald sold 216,410 shares of MDLA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $40.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.56% since.

Director Borge Hald sold 132,695 shares of MDLA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $40.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Elizabeth Carducci sold 60,000 shares of MDLA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $38.81. The price of the stock has increased by 7.96% since.

EVP & Chief Technology Officer Mikael J Ottosson sold 125,000 shares of MDLA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $38.83. The price of the stock has increased by 7.91% since.

