Ingalls & Snyder Llc Buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, New Gold Inc, Fury Gold Mines

New York, NY, based Investment company Ingalls & Snyder Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Amazon.com Inc, sells Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, New Gold Inc, Fury Gold Mines, Unilever NV, CBRE Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ingalls & Snyder Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 415 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) - 7,302,318 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 676,484 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 657,086 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 297,986 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Omeros Corp (OMER) - 4,366,223 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 676,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 232,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 512,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 204,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 546,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 105.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 328,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp by 163.66%. The purchase prices were between $2.44 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,448,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 77.28%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $142.35 and $184.32, with an estimated average price of $160.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in STMicroelectronics NV by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 113,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Fury Gold Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.12 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $1.58.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.92 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.82.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $84.09 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $94.91.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc reduced to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 80.85%. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $8.25, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Ingalls & Snyder Llc still held 353,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc reduced to a holding in New Gold Inc by 87.11%. The sale prices were between $1.73 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Ingalls & Snyder Llc still held 598,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc reduced to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 30.56%. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $122.08, with an estimated average price of $95.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ingalls & Snyder Llc still held 62,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc reduced to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 24.48%. The sale prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.95. The stock is now traded at around $112.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Ingalls & Snyder Llc still held 57,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc reduced to a holding in Ventas Inc by 57.75%. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Ingalls & Snyder Llc still held 19,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 21.12%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Ingalls & Snyder Llc still held 99,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.