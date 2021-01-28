Retirement Planning Group Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Investment company Retirement Planning Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Planning Group. As of 2020Q4, Retirement Planning Group owns 57 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPTM, VO, CL, XOM, TSLA, IEMG,

SPTM, VO, CL, XOM, TSLA, IEMG, Added Positions: BND, BNDX, SCHZ, USMV, MUB, MUNI, SCHX, SPY,

BND, BNDX, SCHZ, USMV, MUB, MUNI, SCHX, SPY, Reduced Positions: XT, SPMD, VWO, SCHF, DVY, GSIE, PG, IEFA, VTI, VNQ, VEU, MDY, SCHE, NEE, IWR, IWM, IJR, MSFT,

For the details of Retirement Planning Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+planning+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,065,059 shares, 14.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 1,506,041 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 199,069 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 894,021 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 535,291 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40%

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $208.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2020-12-31.