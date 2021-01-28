Tarbox Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, United States Oil Fund, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Tarbox Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, United States Oil Fund, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Tesla Inc, Viatris Inc, sells CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tarbox Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Tarbox Group, Inc. owns 1148 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USO, IUSB, VIA, SBH, WST, LLNW, AIV, AIV, WXC1, SGT, USCR, LPI, HTA, TMHC, W, AJX, XHR, ETSY, RGNX, SQ, AGR, TWLO, TRTX, ROKU, PTON, AIV, AIV, OFIX, BZH, BKD, CPE, CPK, CINF, DBI, DRE, FE, TILE, KBH, MHO, EGHT, PLT, PFS, STL, QDEL, RPT, SEE, SBSI, TDY, TGI, USPH, UCBI,

IEFA, IEMG, IVW, O, JPST, TSLA, GOOGL, IJK, ITOT, CVX, ESGU, IAGG, IJJ, IWP, IXUS, CB, ALXN, ALL, ADI, BK, BAX, BA, BWA, VIAC, CVS, LUMN, SCHW, C, KO, COP, ED, DLTR, DUK, EL, FLIR, F, GD, GE, GCO, WELL, HP, HPQ, HBAN, IDXX, INTU, KSS, KR, LEG, MXIM, MCD, MRK, TAP, MS, NTAP, OXY, OKE, PAYX, PBCT, PXD, LIN, PEG, PSA, QCOM, REG, RMD, SLB, STX, SPG, TJX, XPER, TMO, TIF, TSN, VLO, VAR, VNO, WMT, WBA, ANTM, WDC, XEL, XRX, MA, V, GM, HII, APTV, PSX, ZTS, LGIH, BABA, LBRDK, TDOC, HWM, BKR, DOCU, MRNA, CRWD, CARR, AOA, IJS, IJT, Reduced Positions: FNDF, QUAL, VIG, IWM, VWO, VTI, AMZN, IVE, SHV, SPY, BRK.B, IBM, INTC, DIS, FTNT, ABBV, PAYC, AOR, BND, EMB, IEO, AMN, ADBE, AAP, ADS, HES, AEP, AIG, AVD, AON, ADSK, AVB, BAC, BBY, BIG, BIIB, BXP, BSX, BRC, EAT, COG, CALM, PRDO, CVCO, CNP, FIS, CME, CTXS, CHCO, CBU, CMI, DVA, DXCM, DLR, D, EOG, EA, LLY, ENB, WIRE, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EXPO, XOM, FELE, GIS, GILD, GPN, ITGR, GPI, HRB, LHX, HFC, HRL, HUM, INDB, NSIT, ITRI, K, KEY, KRG, MDLZ, KLIC, LTC, LRCX, LEN, LXP, LPSN, LMT, MTB, MGLN, MRO, SPGI, MMSI, MCO, NVDA, NVR, NBR, NI, NSC, NOC, IOSP, ONB, ORCL, OFG, PPL, PRGO, PG, PGR, KWR, RRC, REGN, RNR, ROP, ROST, STBA, SAFT, SRE, SFNC, SWN, SYY, TGT, TNC, TUP, UAL, RTX, UVV, UNM, VFC, VGR, VRTX, WDFC, WAB, WFC, WMB, WLTW, EBAY, TDG, CSII, WU, EHTH, LDOS, CXO, ROIC, PM, SEM, ARI, QUAD, FLT, PCRX, KMI, MPC, HMST, PRLB, COOP, NOW, PLAY, FANG, XNCR, CDK, GWB, AVNS, NSA, LITE, GMS, TTD, YUMC, CADE, PRSP, YETI, FOXA, ZM, AMCR, AMJ,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 351,554 shares, 27.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 205,292 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 541,445 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 511,454 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 141,346 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $11.16 and $18.22, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.01 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $264.98. The stock is now traded at around $404.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 230.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 466.15%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.58 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $62.28.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PRA Group Inc. The sale prices were between $34.13 and $44.98, with an estimated average price of $39.71.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Dril-Quip Inc. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.69 and $22.97, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.