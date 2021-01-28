QV Investors Inc. Buys Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Points International, Sells TC Energy Corp, Magna International Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Calgary, A0, based Investment company QV Investors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Points International, Centene Corp, Unilever PLC, sells TC Energy Corp, Magna International Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Cenovus Energy Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QV Investors Inc.. As of 2020Q4, QV Investors Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, MNRL,

UL, MNRL, Added Positions: BAM, GIB, SU, PCOM, RCI, CNC, AZO, CTXS, BNS, THO, OTEX, MCK, EOG, BCE, MEI,

BAM, GIB, SU, PCOM, RCI, CNC, AZO, CTXS, BNS, THO, OTEX, MCK, EOG, BCE, MEI, Reduced Positions: CM, CP, CNQ, AQN, RY, BRK.B, CNI, TD, ENB, UNP, SYK, TU, BAC, TECK, AXP, SLF, UNH, JNJ, NTR, MMM, AFL, NVO, DRI, GOOGL, HD, WFC, FTS, CMI, STN, CTSH, BKNG, OZK, MSM, WINA, JPM, WBA, DIS, CVX, ROST, M, PEP, PCAR, ORCL, MRK, VZ, WSM, CHRW, SBUX, L, XOM,

CM, CP, CNQ, AQN, RY, BRK.B, CNI, TD, ENB, UNP, SYK, TU, BAC, TECK, AXP, SLF, UNH, JNJ, NTR, MMM, AFL, NVO, DRI, GOOGL, HD, WFC, FTS, CMI, STN, CTSH, BKNG, OZK, MSM, WINA, JPM, WBA, DIS, CVX, ROST, M, PEP, PCAR, ORCL, MRK, VZ, WSM, CHRW, SBUX, L, XOM, Sold Out: TRP, MGA, CVE, INTC, UN,

CGI Inc (GIB) - 1,070,685 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77% Stantec Inc (STN) - 2,476,352 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 909,716 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.34% Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 1,511,945 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.79% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 199,494 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 66,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 48.02%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,636,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,322,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Points International Ltd by 461.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 680,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 67.51%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 221,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 92.13%. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 53,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 32.40%. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.62.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.29.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $4.71.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.