Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Ye

Investment company Canal Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Canal Capital Management, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, EMB, XLP, ILMN, GSBD, WDC, PBW, CTVA, LLY, JRI, OMI, PPG, RTX,

XLE, EMB, XLP, ILMN, GSBD, WDC, PBW, CTVA, LLY, JRI, OMI, PPG, RTX, Added Positions: ODFL, IJR, QQQ, AUB, SPEM, VEA, VWO, VRTX, ARKK, SPDW, DIS, V, TOTL, INTU, PYPL, BMY, SHOP, PANW, D, AVGO, AAPL, AMT, NFLX, SBUX, JD, CMCSA, GS, INVH, ARKG, PM, JNJ, JPM, LMT, SPOT, SPY, AOA, SRLN, WMT, ADBE, AMZN, KMX, CVX, KO, NVS, FB, GOOGL, IJH, GM, IGSB, SQ, PG, BND, VNQ, ABBV, T, VZ, DOW, EEM, PFE,

ODFL, IJR, QQQ, AUB, SPEM, VEA, VWO, VRTX, ARKK, SPDW, DIS, V, TOTL, INTU, PYPL, BMY, SHOP, PANW, D, AVGO, AAPL, AMT, NFLX, SBUX, JD, CMCSA, GS, INVH, ARKG, PM, JNJ, JPM, LMT, SPOT, SPY, AOA, SRLN, WMT, ADBE, AMZN, KMX, CVX, KO, NVS, FB, GOOGL, IJH, GM, IGSB, SQ, PG, BND, VNQ, ABBV, T, VZ, DOW, EEM, PFE, Reduced Positions: AGG, BNDX, IVV, GBIL, VIG, JNK, LQD, BP, MO, BABA, SDY, SUI, CSCO, TSLA, TGT, WRK, ROKU, MINT, NVDA, ISRG, VEEV, EXAS,

AGG, BNDX, IVV, GBIL, VIG, JNK, LQD, BP, MO, BABA, SDY, SUI, CSCO, TSLA, TGT, WRK, ROKU, MINT, NVDA, ISRG, VEEV, EXAS, Sold Out: SHY, SDS, GBDC, AZN, CAT,

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 225,800 shares, 16.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,921 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 86,375 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.81% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,677 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17% WestRock Co (WRK) - 122,192 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22. The stock is now traded at around $438.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 86,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 67,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 56,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $230.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86.