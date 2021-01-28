WP Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells BP PLC

Investment company WP Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Clorox Co, Netflix Inc, sells BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WP Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, WP Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,507 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,969 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,417 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 62,158 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 28,441 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $209.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $357.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corsair Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $51.26, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $230.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 391.80%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 143.95%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 16,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 184,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 118.17%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.