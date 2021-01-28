>
WP Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells BP PLC

January 28, 2021 | About: AMZN +0.16% BABA +0.2% KBWB +2.1% NFLX +2.93% VBR +0.5% CLX -5.68% COST +0.19% CRSR -6.86% VRTX +2.13% PG +1.54% VEU +0.67%

Investment company WP Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Clorox Co, Netflix Inc, sells BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WP Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, WP Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WP Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wp+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WP Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,507 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,969 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,417 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 62,158 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  5. BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 28,441 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $209.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $357.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corsair Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $51.26, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $230.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 391.80%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 143.95%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 16,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 184,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 118.17%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WP Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

