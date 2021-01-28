Copeland Capital Management, LLC Buys CMC Materials Inc, KB Home, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells CMC Materials Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Pool Corp

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Copeland Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CMC Materials Inc, KB Home, Diamondback Energy Inc, Materion Corp, ABM Industries Inc, sells CMC Materials Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Pool Corp, ResMed Inc, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copeland Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Copeland Capital Management, LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCMP, KBH, FANG, BRC, WING, AL, IWM, OTIS, PE, ABBV, ROST,

MTRN, ABM, MNRO, LMNX, SCVL, SSTK, LMAT, IIPR, HOMB, NXST, CCOI, MSM, AUDC, EHC, EVR, QTS, CHE, BC, UNF, SXI, KWR, HII, BWXT, CPK, MGPI, AGM, JJSF, DHI, MANT, LKFN, COLD, OZK, CVGW, NXRT, LSTR, KW, AWR, MMS, AMSF, CORE, COG, AMP, SNA, UNH, ZTS, SIRI, MDT, APD, LMT, LAZ, JPM, HD, DG, SBUX, CMCSA, ALL, NEE, MKC, SYK, WCN, Reduced Positions: TTEK, POOL, RMD, DFS, AWK, CHD, EXPO, MORN, OLED, ENSG, CNS, CASY, BMI, POWI, LFUS, FDS, ECL, BR, ARE, DPZ, UGI, TSCO, PB, GL, STE, JKHY, LW, MKTX, NDSN, AAP, AZD, TTC, CGNX, AVGO, MSI, ACN, INTU, AAPL, ADP, CDW, CABO, TXN, V, BAH, SHW, EQIX, MSFT, BLK, TFC, FAST, VRSK, MSCI,

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 830,920 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 624,263 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35% Chemed Corp (CHE) - 92,497 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97% Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 252,702 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.11% Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) - 179,722 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.74. The stock is now traded at around $152.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 264,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $35.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 653,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 370,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brady Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 222,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wingstop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.33 and $145.83, with an estimated average price of $130.38. The stock is now traded at around $153.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 76,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.24 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $36.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 96,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Materion Corp by 500.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $63.72, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 299,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ABM Industries Inc by 89.54%. The purchase prices were between $33.73 and $41.11, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 812,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Monro Inc by 57.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $45.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 723,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Luminex Corp by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $26.84, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,385,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shoe Carnival Inc by 73.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 662,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 122.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $66.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 262,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $113 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $123.83.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.