Bangor Savings Bank Buys CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc

Bangor, ME, based Investment company Bangor Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bangor Savings Bank. As of 2020Q4, Bangor Savings Bank owns 176 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SWKS, SCHW, XLB, FNDE, GIL, INDA, WFC, COP, VIOO, DUK, IVOO, CCL, XLF, BKLN, XLV, SYY, SO, BA, IWM, OKE, BAX,

SCHO, IGIB, IVV, VOO, VEA, IBB, ICE, FB, ANTM, DVY, VCSH, CORP, DIS, MSFT, FDX, AWK, AMAT, BMY, XOM, VCIT, PYPL, XLK, XLU, VNQ, ICLR, ETN, V, PEP, GOOGL, AMZN, KO, LOW, LMT, IJK, PSX, BAC, STZ, WMT, CVS, MRK, IJJ, IJS, VO, VGT, BLK, SHY, HYG, ADP, IEMG, GIS, ILMN, WBA, JNJ, SYK, PM, PBCT, SUB, DE, ABT, MCD, AXP, T, LLY, LQD, PG, VMW, ACN, CSX, GE, Reduced Positions: IGSB, AAPL, BAB, SCHZ, IEI, SCHX, IEFA, IJR, SCHF, IJH, SCHP, VWO, SCHA, SCHR, ADBE, SCHM, SCHE, VT, AGG, SJNK, SCHD, CYBR, NEE, XLY, JPM, INTC, IDV, VBR, VGIT, PSA, VOE, PANW, SCHH, DSI, CMCSA, SPY, SHM, DEO, ALB, EMR, GPC, IDXX, PAYX, ABBV, AMGN, ADM, CSCO, GVI, DHR, IBM, NTAP, PFE, PPL, LYB, ABB, MMM, WM, VLO, TW, PRU, PNC, VB, UPS, UNH, HON, COST, QCOM, CAH, SAN, MO, VMBS, MUB, NVO,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 235,931 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 601,760 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 483,612 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 292,623 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 612,744 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.29%

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.22. The stock is now traded at around $159.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 187.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 567,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 612,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 80,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 75.66%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $160.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 67.92%. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.95. The stock is now traded at around $112.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.19.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.29.