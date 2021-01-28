Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Investment company Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC owns 346 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VONG, JLL, ICLN, JETS, FDIS, ARKW, JKH, CNI, IBUY, MPW, BLNK, RILY, VIA, RACE, HTGC, IEFA, IWB, IWN, PLUG, VTV,

VONG, JLL, ICLN, JETS, FDIS, ARKW, JKH, CNI, IBUY, MPW, BLNK, RILY, VIA, RACE, HTGC, IEFA, IWB, IWN, PLUG, VTV, Added Positions: IYW, IYC, MINT, QCLN, IWY, PSK, VOO, IHI, VDC, VCR, VUG, DGRO, IYF, IWO, IYJ, MGK, SKYY, IUSG, GSY, VGT, IWF, XBI, ESGU, AMZN, BSV, LMBS, ISTB, MA, CRWD, IWP, CIBR, ARCC, VNLA, VCSH, PBW, CRM, BX, IYK, EA, PGX, IXN, IDU, BA, VIS, HD, IVE, NFLX, PFE, PG, MRNA, TDOC, FAN, TGT, WMT, DIS, QCOM, SMG, ZM, AGG, IWS,

IYW, IYC, MINT, QCLN, IWY, PSK, VOO, IHI, VDC, VCR, VUG, DGRO, IYF, IWO, IYJ, MGK, SKYY, IUSG, GSY, VGT, IWF, XBI, ESGU, AMZN, BSV, LMBS, ISTB, MA, CRWD, IWP, CIBR, ARCC, VNLA, VCSH, PBW, CRM, BX, IYK, EA, PGX, IXN, IDU, BA, VIS, HD, IVE, NFLX, PFE, PG, MRNA, TDOC, FAN, TGT, WMT, DIS, QCOM, SMG, ZM, AGG, IWS, Reduced Positions: FMB, SDY, VPU, FVD, XLU, HYS, SJNK, AMD, FTSM, USMV, LHX, RTX, SRVR, DTN, FXU, FDL, SPHD, GOOG, PPA, VBK, T, SRLN, PKW, LQD, XSD, FTC, FBND, CVX, XOM, VTR, VYM, TFC, FMCC, JNJ, SNA, FTCS, QQEW, QLD, DHS, DIV, FBT, FXL, LMT, CRON, IXG, ATO, AEP,

FMB, SDY, VPU, FVD, XLU, HYS, SJNK, AMD, FTSM, USMV, LHX, RTX, SRVR, DTN, FXU, FDL, SPHD, GOOG, PPA, VBK, T, SRLN, PKW, LQD, XSD, FTC, FBND, CVX, XOM, VTR, VYM, TFC, FMCC, JNJ, SNA, FTCS, QQEW, QLD, DHS, DIV, FBT, FXL, LMT, CRON, IXG, ATO, AEP, Sold Out: IWR, EVR, FGD, NGG, KMI, FEM, SPLV, VLO, RFI, MFL, FRI, KRE,

BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 78,565 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 107,490 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 314.86% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 54,920 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.79% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 27,136 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 15,545 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $250.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $129.4. The stock is now traded at around $153.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 314.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 107,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 324.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 52,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 54,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 64.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 37,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.44%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $22.07, with an estimated average price of $20.06.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $69.01 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $89.73.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $59.96.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.