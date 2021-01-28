First Bank & Trust Buys Xcel Energy Inc, General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Dominion Energy Inc

Investment company First Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Xcel Energy Inc, General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bank & Trust. As of 2020Q4, First Bank & Trust owns 404 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AEE, LNT, OGE, VIA, UTZ, NCNO, HE, NI, EXC, KR, EVRG, AXP, NOV, PCAR, PBF,

AEE, LNT, OGE, VIA, UTZ, NCNO, HE, NI, EXC, KR, EVRG, AXP, NOV, PCAR, PBF, Added Positions: XEL, GIS, GILD, MRK, JPM, CCI, AEP, VOD, SO, KMB, BMY, XOM, TRP, IVW, UL, PEG, ETN, VIRT, AMGN, IBM, VZ, CM, UFCS, PPL, PNC, DFS, VEEV, QTS, COP, FRME, CARR, PEB, AIN, MMM, CSCO, CNMD, MSGE, MDT, INT, CVS, EXPE, RF, RP, BFAM, CASY, PRAH, OTIS, MSGS, PEN, OLLI, NCLH, CE, TRMK, KKR, FAF, JNJ, PLXS, URI, SU,

XEL, GIS, GILD, MRK, JPM, CCI, AEP, VOD, SO, KMB, BMY, XOM, TRP, IVW, UL, PEG, ETN, VIRT, AMGN, IBM, VZ, CM, UFCS, PPL, PNC, DFS, VEEV, QTS, COP, FRME, CARR, PEB, AIN, MMM, CSCO, CNMD, MSGE, MDT, INT, CVS, EXPE, RF, RP, BFAM, CASY, PRAH, OTIS, MSGS, PEN, OLLI, NCLH, CE, TRMK, KKR, FAF, JNJ, PLXS, URI, SU, Reduced Positions: UPS, GSK, D, KO, EA, DAKT, AMZN, MSFT, G, PYPL, EW, ZTS, MA, INTU, CRM, TMO, ISRG, ROP, ADSK, SHW, FTV, CTAS, EL, DHR, DXCM, SBAC, ADBE, LULU, COST, LHX, RAVN, AAPL, BF.B, GOOG, T, NXPI, BABA, GOOGL, WEX, CTLT, MPWR, TDY, DAR, ENTG, CVX, ENB, CCMP, DUK, FORM, EBS, BCE, BP, BTI, CWST, FCFS, MTH, SANM, SMG, SF, AIMC, FB, AVLR, ABT, AEL, DE, ENS, HON, LFUS, MANT, MOH, THO, BR, PM, STAG, HLI, BL, BIIB, CAE, CBRL, CBT, CNC, COHR, OFC, FLIR, FELE, HXL, ILMN, INTC, NP, NSC, QGEN, RJF, R, XPO, SBUX, SCS, TKR, RTX, DIS, WFC, WWW, V, ABBV, SABR, DELL, AEIS, AIG, APH, BAC, BK, BWA, BDN, VIAC, C, CLB, DKS, DOV, BOOM, EV, EFSC, FFIV, GATX, GS, WELL, HTLF, HMN, HUM, MTCH, IEX, LOW, MAR, ORCL, BKNG, ROLL, SSB, POOL, TROW, TGT, TOT, UNH, WMT, WBA, WSO, RDS.B, DAL, KMI, MPC, PAYC, SHOP, MDY, ACN, MO, AMP, IVZ, CNI, KMX, CAG, EOG, EVBN, GD, MLHR, JLL, KMT, LMT, MYGN, NCR, NOC, NVS, SRCL, TJX, TSM, USB, VTR, WAB, ANTM, OC, SPR, LYB, BWXT, GWRE, NOMD, BATRK, AMCR, TAN,

UPS, GSK, D, KO, EA, DAKT, AMZN, MSFT, G, PYPL, EW, ZTS, MA, INTU, CRM, TMO, ISRG, ROP, ADSK, SHW, FTV, CTAS, EL, DHR, DXCM, SBAC, ADBE, LULU, COST, LHX, RAVN, AAPL, BF.B, GOOG, T, NXPI, BABA, GOOGL, WEX, CTLT, MPWR, TDY, DAR, ENTG, CVX, ENB, CCMP, DUK, FORM, EBS, BCE, BP, BTI, CWST, FCFS, MTH, SANM, SMG, SF, AIMC, FB, AVLR, ABT, AEL, DE, ENS, HON, LFUS, MANT, MOH, THO, BR, PM, STAG, HLI, BL, BIIB, CAE, CBRL, CBT, CNC, COHR, OFC, FLIR, FELE, HXL, ILMN, INTC, NP, NSC, QGEN, RJF, R, XPO, SBUX, SCS, TKR, RTX, DIS, WFC, WWW, V, ABBV, SABR, DELL, AEIS, AIG, APH, BAC, BK, BWA, BDN, VIAC, C, CLB, DKS, DOV, BOOM, EV, EFSC, FFIV, GATX, GS, WELL, HTLF, HMN, HUM, MTCH, IEX, LOW, MAR, ORCL, BKNG, ROLL, SSB, POOL, TROW, TGT, TOT, UNH, WMT, WBA, WSO, RDS.B, DAL, KMI, MPC, PAYC, SHOP, MDY, ACN, MO, AMP, IVZ, CNI, KMX, CAG, EOG, EVBN, GD, MLHR, JLL, KMT, LMT, MYGN, NCR, NOC, NVS, SRCL, TJX, TSM, USB, VTR, WAB, ANTM, OC, SPR, LYB, BWXT, GWRE, NOMD, BATRK, AMCR, TAN, Sold Out: VNT, CB, CASH, THRM, CME, DEO, OVV, NTN, RELX, SNY, UN, UNM, ZBH, TAT, CFG, LYFT,

For the details of First Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 82,135 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,177 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 57,121 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5340.10% Daktronics Inc (DAKT) - 802,959 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.44% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 28,740 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 5340.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 57,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 1248.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 603.24%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 90.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.45 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $30.79.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Gentherm Inc. The sale prices were between $42.97 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.38.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $19.73 and $24.95, with an estimated average price of $22.95.