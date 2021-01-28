>
First Bank & Trust Buys Xcel Energy Inc, General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Dominion Energy Inc

January 28, 2021 | About: XEL -0.28% GIS -1.72% GILD -1.22% MRK +1.1% CCI -1.09% JPM +1.76% AEE -1.57% LNT +0.79% OGE +0.78% UTZ -2.85% NCNO -2.39% VIA +0%

Investment company First Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Xcel Energy Inc, General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bank & Trust. As of 2020Q4, First Bank & Trust owns 404 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Bank & Trust
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 82,135 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,177 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
  3. Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 57,121 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5340.10%
  4. Daktronics Inc (DAKT) - 802,959 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.44%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 28,740 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 5340.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 57,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 1248.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 603.24%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 90.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.45 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $30.79.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9.

Sold Out: Gentherm Inc (THRM)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Gentherm Inc. The sale prices were between $42.97 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.38.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $19.73 and $24.95, with an estimated average price of $22.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Bank & Trust. Also check out:

