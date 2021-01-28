Goss Wealth Management LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, United Parcel Service Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells Bruker Corp, Merck Inc, American Tower Corp

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Goss Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, United Parcel Service Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Prologis Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Bruker Corp, Merck Inc, American Tower Corp, Sanofi SA, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goss Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Goss Wealth Management LLC owns 880 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Goss Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goss+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 267,057 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 749,418 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 306,101 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.78% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 145,250 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 144,366 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 137,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 149,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $353.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.38. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 335.07%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $157.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 137,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 310.34%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 212,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 628.80%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $103.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 184,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 1314.29%. The purchase prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $106.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 175,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 2188.21%. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 323,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 111.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 491,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Bruker Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The sale prices were between $20.51 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.68.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.77.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $30.39 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $35.86.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.