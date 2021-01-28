Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys CDK Global Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Donaldson Co Inc, Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CDK Global Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, S&P Global Inc, Adobe Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Donaldson Co Inc, Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UL, ALC, GS, RDS.A, AMRC, CSX, DEO, XLE, ACWX, IWR, MDY, SIVB,
- Added Positions: CDK, UBER, SPGI, ADBE, BXP, KO, IJR, CRM, CVS, INTC, WTS, WMT, TMO, ROP, IVV, HD, DIS, ACN, ABT, JPM, PEP, DE, AVGO, BSX, IBM, IJH, ROK, VZ, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: DCI, AAPL, MSFT, COST, AMZN, ECL, USB, WAB, GOOGL, XOM, UPS, RTX, PG, EW, JNJ, CMCSA, LH, MKC, NTR, GWW, AXP, VTI, VWO, APH, CARR, UNP, BMY, OTIS, ORCL, FDX, EFA, BKNG, T, PFE, DD, CVX, SPY, SYK, SYF, BDX, IWM, IDXX, GE,
- Sold Out: WFC, COF, UN, SLB, VUG,
For the details of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+hill+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,346 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 402,097 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 633,126 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 517,989 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
- Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 308,291 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $275.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $52, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 398,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 58.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 109,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $318.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 151.75%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $465.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 99,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.48.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.
