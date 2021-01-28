HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys Surgalign Holdings Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Microsoft Corp, SI-BONE Inc

Investment company HighMark Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Surgalign Holdings Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Wells Fargo, sells Immunomedics Inc, Microsoft Corp, SI-BONE Inc, Surgalign Holdings Inc, Model N Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighMark Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, HighMark Wealth Management LLC owns 444 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SRGA, IJJ, IVE, IJS, IBM, PUMP, ASHR, FSR, PRTA, AR, ARCH, 65HA, FNV, SCYX, PLM, FPRX, ETSY, GPN, APTO, SUM, WEC, WRE, STRO, LITE, JCI, CHWY, APPS, UL, IONS, GM, TGTX, TLGT, VIA, SPLK, YETI, RESN, QGEN, PVH, VIXY, NBIX, MU, MET, LLNW, ENLV, CPRI, CDNS, BTAI, AQB,

EFV, TIP, SPEM, IUSV, WFC, VZ, XOM, BA, MMM, CVS, MJ, CVX, SBUX, UBER, DKNG, GE, IVW, IJK, SE, IYY, NKLA, UNH, NVDA, ASPN, WPM, GOOG, RPRX, ROP, JNK, RELX, PRU, TFC, TMO, TT, TRV, MFC, TWLO, TWO, UPS, ESPO, GDXJ, WBS, ZUO, FDN, AMD, ACGL, BCX, C, CMS, KO, STZ, COST, DOW, EGP, EEFT, FIS, OTTR, HPQ, HII, EEMV, KEY, LMT, MRVL, MCD, MAA, NRG, NXPI, ORI, Reduced Positions: MSFT, SIBN, CDNA, HALO, SPNE, OXFD, MODN, SPY, INSM, GKOS, IJH, OMCL, YMAB, AAPL, GMAB, XENT, NEO, AXGN, ATRC, KRYS, KIDS, TEVA, ZYME, AMRN, JAZZ, JKG, KRMD, QMCO, ARNA, TSLA, RARE, CDXS, MEIP, HCAT, AMZN, ARWR, IWD, OCUL, QCOM, LHCG, LOW, OEF, IEFA, SLP, IAU, TPTX, VV, VAPO, FDX, BABA, SNAP, NVS, USB, IJR, CUBE, HDV, JNJ, ACWI, IR, NOW, AOS, IEMG, DAL, DXCM, AMT, RIOT, IDXX, HXL, ETN, EOG, VEEV, WMT, GEVO, F, BRK.B, CTSH, JPM, CSCO, MDLZ, BURL, AGG, BPY, BKNG, ASML, PH, PEB, PENN, PNC, RGA, IYH, MARA, CRM,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 101,156 shares, 32.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 302,863 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 265,471 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 49,268 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 82,196 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.74 and $2.65, with an estimated average price of $2.19. The stock is now traded at around $1.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 103,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 964.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 125.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 290.87%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.46 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.8.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $3.88, with an estimated average price of $3.07.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.57.