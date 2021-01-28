HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys Surgalign Holdings Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Microsoft Corp, SI-BONE Inc

Investment company HighMark Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Surgalign Holdings Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Wells Fargo, sells Immunomedics Inc, Microsoft Corp, SI-BONE Inc, Surgalign Holdings Inc, Model N Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighMark Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, HighMark Wealth Management LLC owns 444 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SRGA, IJJ, IVE, IJS, IBM, PUMP, ASHR, FSR, PRTA, AR, ARCH, 65HA, FNV, SCYX, PLM, FPRX, ETSY, GPN, APTO, SUM, WEC, WRE, STRO, LITE, JCI, CHWY, APPS, UL, IONS, GM, TGTX, TLGT, VIA, SPLK, YETI, RESN, QGEN, PVH, VIXY, NBIX, MU, MET, LLNW, ENLV, CPRI, CDNS, BTAI, AQB,
- Added Positions: EFV, TIP, SPEM, IUSV, WFC, VZ, XOM, BA, MMM, CVS, MJ, CVX, SBUX, UBER, DKNG, GE, IVW, IJK, SE, IYY, NKLA, UNH, NVDA, ASPN, WPM, GOOG, RPRX, ROP, JNK, RELX, PRU, TFC, TMO, TT, TRV, MFC, TWLO, TWO, UPS, ESPO, GDXJ, WBS, ZUO, FDN, AMD, ACGL, BCX, C, CMS, KO, STZ, COST, DOW, EGP, EEFT, FIS, OTTR, HPQ, HII, EEMV, KEY, LMT, MRVL, MCD, MAA, NRG, NXPI, ORI,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, SIBN, CDNA, HALO, SPNE, OXFD, MODN, SPY, INSM, GKOS, IJH, OMCL, YMAB, AAPL, GMAB, XENT, NEO, AXGN, ATRC, KRYS, KIDS, TEVA, ZYME, AMRN, JAZZ, JKG, KRMD, QMCO, ARNA, TSLA, RARE, CDXS, MEIP, HCAT, AMZN, ARWR, IWD, OCUL, QCOM, LHCG, LOW, OEF, IEFA, SLP, IAU, TPTX, VV, VAPO, FDX, BABA, SNAP, NVS, USB, IJR, CUBE, HDV, JNJ, ACWI, IR, NOW, AOS, IEMG, DAL, DXCM, AMT, RIOT, IDXX, HXL, ETN, EOG, VEEV, WMT, GEVO, F, BRK.B, CTSH, JPM, CSCO, MDLZ, BURL, AGG, BPY, BKNG, ASML, PH, PEB, PENN, PNC, RGA, IYH, MARA, CRM,
- Sold Out: IMMU, RT2, ZBH, PB3A, MYOK, LPX, SPAQ, HTGM, IWM, CENT, MRNA, BTI, BJ, GLD, 135A, ADRO, UN, ISR, ANTM, ACWX, ALXN, ABBV, ATHA, GERN, DNKN, DVA, CI, PDCO, NWL, AIMT, RIO, SM, BOSC, BAX, BK, 0IGA, TSCO, ACB, ODT, 4LT1, CCL, MBRX, CASI, LYFT, KEYS, KNDI, COTY, 40Y1, EVFM, GBT, GSK,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with WFC. Click here to check it out.
- WFC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of WFC
- Peter Lynch Chart of WFC
For the details of HighMark Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highmark+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HighMark Wealth Management LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 101,156 shares, 32.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 302,863 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 265,471 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 49,268 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 82,196 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.74 and $2.65, with an estimated average price of $2.19. The stock is now traded at around $1.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 103,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 964.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 125.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 290.87%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Surgalign Holdings Inc (RT2)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.46 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.8.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72.Sold Out: PolyMet Mining Corp (PB3A)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $3.88, with an estimated average price of $3.07.Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.Sold Out: Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (SPAQ)
HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of HighMark Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. HighMark Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HighMark Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HighMark Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HighMark Wealth Management LLC keeps buying